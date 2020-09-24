Seventh edition of 'Vastra 2020' goes virtual in Rajasthan amid pandemic

This form of the online exhibition has been designed to make ‘Vastra 2020’ accessible to significantly more people across the globe at a time when travel and physical events are restricted.



Managing Director (MD) of RIICO, Mr. Ashutosh A.T. Pednekar said expo is providing the exhibitors with business networking opportunities in the same way as they would get at a physical exhibition site in a general expo. The booths have been designed and categorized to meet the individualistic needs of exhibitors. Exhibitors can have one-to-one dialogue sessions with buyers through chat, audio or video calls. Buyers can download e-brochures, visiting cards or other required documents in digital format and leave feedback for the booths they visit.





The mega-event will be on till 27 September and the portal will be live till 7 October.