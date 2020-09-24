Seventh edition of 'Vastra 2020' goes virtual in Rajasthan amid pandemic

The seventh edition of the textile and apparel fair ‘Vastra 2020’ is being organised in a virtual mode due to the COVID19 pandemic. Over 249 buyers from 62 countries from Africa, Europe, and America are expected to participate in the 5-day expo.
As many as 80 exhibitors from the garments, home furnishings, home textiles, and fabrics sector will showcase their products. The expo aims to provide a common platform for all stakeholders to energize and reboot the apparel business across the world. The Covid pandemic had caused large scale cancellations of orders and buyers had been demanding huge discounts after the lockdown opened.
Organised by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the support of the Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR), Vastra 2020 is designed to reconnect buyers and sellers with the aims to revive existing business relationships and build new ones.
The major highlights of ‘Vastra 2020’ are the highly advanced virtual booths for exhibitors to showcase their products. The online platform has been designed to give the delegates and buyers a real-event feel of being at an expo. Exhibitors have been embedded to the virtual expo by adding their online store to their virtual booths. These booths also have images of products, video playlists, social media integration, web links, card exchange as well as live engagement tools to facilitate smooth B2B interaction.
This form of the online exhibition has been designed to make ‘Vastra 2020’ accessible to significantly more people across the globe at a time when travel and physical events are restricted.
Managing Director (MD) of RIICO, Mr. Ashutosh A.T. Pednekar said expo is providing the exhibitors with business networking opportunities in the same way as they would get at a physical exhibition site in a general expo. The booths have been designed and categorized to meet the individualistic needs of exhibitors. Exhibitors can have one-to-one dialogue sessions with buyers through chat, audio or video calls. Buyers can download e-brochures, visiting cards or other required documents in digital format and leave feedback for the booths they visit.
The mega-event will be on till 27 September and the portal will be live till 7 October.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)