Maharashtra: Seven hospitalised after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Amravati division

A day after receiving Covishield vaccine, seven persons were hospitalised in Akola and Buldana districts of Maharashtra on Sunday with complaints of pains and fever, a senior official said.

"All of them are doing well and will be discharged tomorrow," Amravati divisional commissioner Piyush Singh told PTI.

Singh said three recipients of Covishield vaccine were admitted each at the Government Medical College in Akola and at the District General Hospital in Buldana while one person was admitted at Deulgaon Raja in Buldana district.

"A very few Covishield beneficiaries across the (Amravati) division complained of pains in limbs and fever," he added.

Amravati civil surgeon Dr Shyamsundar Nikam said none of the vaccinated beneficiaries was serious and nobody was admitted in hospitals in the district.

"Covaxin was administered to 100 beneficiaries at the (Amravati) district general hospital on Saturday, but none of them, including me, developed any side effects," he said.