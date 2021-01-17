No Covid-19 vaccination sessions planned on Jan 17 and 18, clarifies Maha govt

The Maharashtra Government clarified on Sunday that it had not cancelled the Covid-19 vaccination, as had been reported in a section of the press. ‘‘No Covid-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17 and 18, so the question of cancellation does not arise. The vaccination sessions will be organised for four days in the next week, as per the Government of India guidelines,’’ said the public health department in its clarification.



This has further exposed a lack of coordination between the public health department and other agencies involved in the vaccination drive. There was confusion among the implementing agencies after the announcement by a section of department functionaries that the vaccination drive across the state had been put on hold for January 17 and 18, following operational glitches in the government’s IT platform CoWin.



In view of the technical snag in the CoWin app, the beneficiaries in Mumbai could not be alerted automatically by SMS but had to be informed by messages or phone calls.

