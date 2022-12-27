7 held for lynching BSF jawan in Gujarat after he protested daughter's obscene video, sent to judicial custody

BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela | Admin

Kheda: On Monday, a court in Gujarat's Kheda sent seven suspects who attacked and lynched a BSF trooper on Saturday night while also hurting his kid to judicial prison.

Melaji Vaghela, a BSF jawan, went to Vanipur village in the Chaklasi taluka of Kheda on Saturday night with his wife Manjulaben, son Navdeep, and nephew Chirag to scold Sailesh alias Sunil Jadav for sharing a video clip of Vaghela's young daughter. Additionally, they demanded that Jadav remove the video.

Jadav's family attacked BSF trooper with sticks and sickle

When they got to Jadav's house, his father and six other family members attacked Vaghela and his kid with a stick and a sickle, injuring Manjulaben as well, according to Manjulaben's complaint.

After all the accused fled, Manjulaben called her nephew and second son, who called an ambulance and rushed the injured Vaghela and his son to Nadiad government hospital, where doctors declared the BSF trooper dead and Navdeep was referred to Ahmedabad government hospital.

A case was registered against Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav and Kailashben Jadav for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence, rioting and armed deadly weapon. Investigation officer J.S. Champavat and his team arrested all seven on Sunday evening and were produced them before the court on Monday, where all were sent to judicial custody, said a Chaklasi police station officer.