 Senior Congress Leaders Gather In Patna For Key CWC Meeting Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSenior Congress Leaders Gather In Patna For Key CWC Meeting Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Senior Congress Leaders Gather In Patna For Key CWC Meeting Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Patna airport on Tuesday to participate in the key gathering of the party's top decision-making body. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also reached Patna and, while speaking to the media, underlined Bihar's historic role in shaping political discourse.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. | File Pic

Patna: Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Patna. The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, with the Bihar Assembly elections expected by the end of 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Patna airport on Tuesday to participate in the key gathering of the party's top decision-making body. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also reached Patna and, while speaking to the media, underlined Bihar's historic role in shaping political discourse.

"The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching," Surjewala said.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also arrived in the state and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks. "Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks last month: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns
Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female Students
Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female Students
Read Also
PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites...
article-image

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal prepared for a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Patna, Bihar, where several key issues are on the agenda, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The meeting takes place amid a nationwide agitation against alleged vote tampering, with a signature campaign underway across the country. The upcoming Bihar elections are expected to be a major topic of discussion, given the state's political significance.

"We are doing the CWC meeting in Patna, the meeting is not related to elections... we are doing this very frequently. There are many issues to be discussed... there's a national agitation against vote theft. A signature campaign is also underway across the country... therefore, we have to also discuss this apart from many other political issues. Of course, the Bihar elections will be a topic of discussion..." Venugopal told ANI.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress's state party headquarters in Patna. The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil...
article-image

The party's state in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, informed of the CWC meet in a press conference on Monday, while highlighting that the party is set to discuss multiple issues, including alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) and others such as increasing crime, unemployment, and inflation, which are plaguing the state.

"Congress will definitely talk about Bihar in Bihar, but also will talk about the nation in the state. There are many issues to be addressed in Bihar, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime, crimes against women, also the ceasefire or surrender in front of Trump," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female...

Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Stronger Ties With India, Says New Delhi Largely Backs...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Stronger Ties With India, Says New Delhi Largely Backs...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check...

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife 11 Times In Front Of Her Daughter, Later Surrenders To Police

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife 11 Times In Front Of Her Daughter, Later Surrenders To Police

Senior Congress Leaders Gather In Patna For Key CWC Meeting Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Senior Congress Leaders Gather In Patna For Key CWC Meeting Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025