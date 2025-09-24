US President Donald Trump Calls China & India 'Primary Funders' Of Ukraine War Over Russian Oil Purchases At UNGA | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war through their continued purchase of Russian oil during his address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

US President Donald Trump's Statement

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," Trump said in his over an hour-long speech at the General Debate of the UNGA, highlighting the role of these countries in financing the conflict in Ukraine.

President Trump: "China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil, but inexcusably even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products." pic.twitter.com/N31vOiIjwp — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) September 23, 2025

About The Remarks

The remarks came amid global discussions dominated by various conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. Trump's comments also follow his administration's recent decision to raise tariffs on India's imports of Russian oil. The additional 25 per cent levy imposed by the US pushed the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent, one of the highest globally.

India and the United States had earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal, but the proposed final round of talks scheduled for August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating an interim trade deal.

In July, President Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods despite hopes for an interim India-US trade deal that could have helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, bringing the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. These tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India had expressed reservations about the US demand to open up its agricultural and dairy sectors, which are critical and sensitive areas providing livelihoods to a large section of the population. Earlier this year, in March, India and the US had initiated talks on a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to complete the first stage of the agreement by October-November 2025.

