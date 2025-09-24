US President Donald Trump Calls Gaza Talks 'Very Successful' With Big Players Despite Disagreement Over Palestinian Statehood | ANI

New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that a high-level meeting concerning the situation in Gaza was "very successful," despite ongoing disagreements over the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters after departing the United Nations headquarters in New York during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump said, "We had a very good meeting concerning Gaza. It was a very successful meeting with all the big players, except for Israel. But that's going to be next."

During his address at the 80th session of the UNGA, President Trump reiterated his opposition to unilateral moves by some countries to recognise a Palestinian state, calling such efforts a "reward" for Hamas. He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities," Trump told world leaders at the UN.

His remarks came in response to several European nations announcing their decision to recognise a Palestinian state during a summit at the UNGA on Monday. Though largely symbolic, the move further strained Israel's diplomatic standing. The United States, however, has not supported such a step.

"Recognising a Palestinian state would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire," he said and suggested a different course of action, stating, "Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now, just release the hostages." Trump emphasised the urgency of halting the war in Gaza, adding, "We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. ... We have to negotiate immediately. Have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back."

Adding weight to Europe's stance, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas issued a stern warning to Hamas and its factions, urging them to surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. He asserted that the state of Palestine is the sole entity eligible to govern and ensure security in Gaza.

Speaking via a video link during a special session on the two-state solution at the UNGA, Abbas outlined a vision for a unified Palestinian state governed by one law and a single legitimate security force.

"The state of Palestine is the only entity eligible to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza. This comes through an interim administrative committee affiliated with the Palestinian government in the West Bank and Arab and international support and participation," Abbas stated.

He emphasised that "Hamas will have no role in governing" and urged, "Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. What we want is one unified state without weapons, a state with one law and one legitimate security force." Linking this vision to recent diplomatic moves, Abbas expressed gratitude for the New York Declaration adopted by the UNGA in July, which he described as marking "the beginning of an irreversible path" toward ending the humanitarian crisis and Israeli occupation, in line with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The declaration, he noted, envisions an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace alongside Israel.

Calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, Abbas stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access through the UN, the release of all hostages and prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. He also advocated for the urgent reconstruction of Gaza and the West Bank through the Cairo International Conference.

"The declaration stressed that the war against our people must come to an immediate and durable end. It noted that the crimes emanating from the siege, the starvation and destruction cannot be a means of achieving security. Therefore, we call for a permanent ceasefire," he said.

"We need to ensure humanitarian access through the United Nations... We need to guarantee the release of all hostages and prisoners, with the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza. We need a start without delay of Gaza and the West Bank reconstruction through the Cairo International Conference," the president added.

Condemning both Hamas's October 7 attacks and Israeli actions, Abbas said, "We stress our condemnation of the occupation's crimes. We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas's actions on October the 7th, 2023." He further criticised Israel's settlement expansion, annexation policies, settler violence, and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, warning that "the Israeli narrative on greater Israel... represents a direct threat to Arab national security and international peace." According to Israel, 1,200 people were killed in Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, while more than 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-military strikes.

