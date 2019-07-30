Sengar was already suspended, will remain so till probe is complete, says BJP

Lucknow: Amid a raging controversy after the accident of Unnao survivor, Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday said accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was suspended from the party in the past after the rape came to light and will remain so until completion of CBI investigation in the matter.

"Kuldeep Singh Sengar was already suspended from the party in the past itself and will remain so as there is a CBI investigation underway against him," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and state minister Swatantra Dev Singh told ANI.

Singh also affirmed that the accused is not being protected by the state government. The state minister added that the government has agreed to the family's demand for a CBI investigation into the incident.

"We are in favour of an unbiased investigation and that is why the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation," he said. "It is an unfortunate incident and the government is completely in support of the victim and her family. We are providing all the necessary support for medical treatment of the victim," he stated.

Criticising protests by the opposition, Swatantra Singh said that they are doing so since there are no issues to be raised against the government.

"The opposition does not have any issue to raise because of the popularity of Yogi Adityanath government and that is why they are bringing up incidents like Sonbhadra and Unnao," he said.

Legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape of the minor girl two years ago in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

On Sunday, the victim, while on her way to Rai Bareilly along with her two aunts and her lawyer, met with an accident after a truck rammed into her vehicle.

While her aunts died, the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered grievous injuries. The rape victim and her lawyer are currently being treated at King George's Medical University in Lucknow and their condition is said to be critical.