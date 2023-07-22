Seema Haider Pleads Mercy In Petition To President Murmu, Seeks Indian Citizenship

Seema Haider with Sachin Meena | Twitter

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered into India in May without a visa, has filed a mercy petition with President Droupadi Murmu requesting that she, along with her four children, be allowed to stay at her “matrimonial home” in Greater Noida.

Haider has also urged for an oral hearing from the President in her case.

The petition, filed on her behalf by Supreme Court advocate AP Singh, was received at the President's secretariat on Friday.

In the petition, Haider (30) states that she is in love with Sachin Meena (22) who lives in Greater Noida and she came to India with her four children to live with him. The Pakistani citizen claims she has converted to Hinduism and got married to Meena according to Hindu rites and rituals at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“Hon'ble madam, petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated,” Haider said.

Meanwhile, a purported video surfaced on Saturday, showing Haider apparently ill and taking glucose drips, an intravenous solution usually given to individuals suffering from dehydration or low blood sugar levels.

Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, says she got in touch with Meena while playing online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other.