India's tit-for-tat after Khalistani attack on High Commission in London: Security eased at British envoy's Delhi residence

The British High Commissioner's house is located in Lutyens' Delhi

Indian security officials on Wednesday removed the protective barricades from in front of the British High Commissioner's residence in Delhi.

The move comes a day after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by pro-Khalistani extremists amid the ongoing crackdown on radical preacher and Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

The tricolour was removed and replaced by the Khalistani flag by Sikhs protesting outside the Indian High Commission. An official later took down the Khalistani flag and replaced it with a massive tricolour displayed outside the building.

Officials from the mission said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander".

The UK Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries during the incident and an investigation has been launched.

Attack 'disgraceful and totally unacceptable'

Responding to the incident, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place. There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said he was "appalled" and the government would take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously".

"This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff," he tweeted.