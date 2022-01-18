Security alert indicate possible terror plot, threat to PM Modi and other dignitaries on Republic Day: Report

Ahead of Republic Day, security alerts from intelligence agencies have indicated a possible terror plot and threat to lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on R-Day celebrations, reported India Today.

According to the report, the security alert from intelligence agencies mentioned that the threat had come from groups based out of Pakistan and the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and the attacks could be attempted using drones.

Meanwhile, after the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of the Republic Day and later diffused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.

Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, told news agency ANI that apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force.

He has briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in New Delhi.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," he said.

He added that around 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities have been deployed in and around Rajpath. The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

"Due to COVID-19-related restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event," he added.

India will celebrate Republic Day on January 26 this year. As part of the celebrations, an annual Republic Day parade is held in Delhi's Rajpath.

Meanwhile, a contingent of five Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, who will be chief guests for Republic Day 2022 celebrations, has arrived in Delhi to participate in the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST