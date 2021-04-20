Covid-19 surge: Section 144 imposed in Daman

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city the District Administration has decided to take necessary precautionary steps towards the containment of the virus. Sandeep Kumar Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has issued an order imposing section 144 in Daman. Only essential and medical shops are allowed to remain open. The curfew timings has been extended from 6:00 pm. to 6:00 am., however the operation of medical services, delivery of food items, industrial workers commuting for shift duties are exempted. This order shall remain in force till 30 April, 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)