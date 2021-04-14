Covid: Strict action will be taken against violators, says Daman Collector Minhas Daman

District Collector Dr Rakesh Minhas said in a press conference held along with Deputy District Collector Charmi Parekh on April 10, that due to the negligence of people, cases of corona are increasing in the district. Follow the guidelines issued by the administration to prevent corona infection. These guidelines are designed to protect the public. So wear mask, maintain social distancing using hand sanitizer.

Curfew is also being violated by the people from 8 pm to 6 am in the district. On which the administration is strict. The common people should complete their tasks before 8 pm and reach their homes safely. If anyone is found to be in violation of this order, strict action will be taken against him.

Most of the people are traveling unnecessarily; they are also instructed that the adjoining areas including Mumbai, Surat are hot spot areas so do not travel unnecessarily in these areas.

Vaccination camps are being organized at various places by the administration and health department. So far, 22 thousand vaccinations have been done in the district. The effort of the administration is that no person has to go far away from his home. Therefore, in view of the convenience of the people by the administration, vaccination camps have been organized nearby. At present 16 vaccination camps continue in Daman. For the problem related to Covid, If a person feels he has a corona. you can get help by contacting the 104 number issued by the administration. Vaccination camps will be held in every panchayat from 11 to 14 April. Those who are deprived of immunization can protect themselves and their acquaintances from the corona by visiting their nearest vaccination camp and getting vaccinated.