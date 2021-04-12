Covid: Celebrate upcoming festivals with simplicity at home, says Daman Collector

The District Administration had convened a meeting in the Conference Hall, Collectorate. Daman on April 9, under the Chairmanship of Collector, Daman to discuss about the upcoming festivals and the precautions measured to be followed as per the Covid guidelines.

The Superintendent of Police, Daman, the Deputy Collector (HQ) / SD Mandal the community leaders / President of all the Samaj of Daman District attended the meeting. Collector Daman welcomed all the participants and briefed them about the do's and don'ts of the Covid guidelines and urged them to follow the Covid guidelines in letter and spirit so as to enable us to control and stop the spread of the pandemic during the festival season. The Collector, Daman requested to celebrate the upcoming festivals with simplicity at their own homes and not in public place and asked them to be away from the crowd and gatherings o as to keep themselves safe during this pandemic time.

All the community leaders / President of all the Samaj of Daman District who attended the meeting unanimously agreed to the directions of the Collector, Daman and assured that they would convey the said message to the irrespective Samaj's and would strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines while celebrating the upcoming festivals.