Scotch-Brite look to change 'regressive' bindi-clad symbol, Twitter says 'insulting millions of Hindu women'

After a LinkedIn user called out the 'gender marker' logo on the packaging, Scotch-Brite promised to change the logo in a few months and said that it is 'undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs.'

A communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan, had taken to LinkedIn to talk about the the vector image of a woman with a bindi. He pointed out that while the lint roller doesn't carry the same logo, other products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom, bathroom wipe, stainless steel scrub, toilet brush do carry it.

He wrote, "In 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place. I sure hope the good folks at 3M take note of this legacy logo and update."

Scotch-Brite's parent company 3M India's Head of Marketing, Atul Mathur, replied to Srinivasan's post and said, "At the very outset I wish to thank you for your insightful comment on the Scotch-Brite packaging. I head marketing in 3M India for our Consumer business. You have correctly surmised that this is a legacy vector, and that it is undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs."

He concluded the post by saying, "I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line."