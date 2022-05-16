SCO anti-terror meet begins in New Delhi; Pakistan, China both in attendance

The meeting of the Regional Anti-Terror structure (RATS) began here on Monday with an eye on curbing terror activities.

Delegations from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries are participating in the meeting.

The RATS is a permanent anti-terror unit under the ambit of the SCO-based in Uzbekistan. The main aim is to promote cooperation among the member countries against terrorism.

SCO chairmanship is by rotation for a year between the member states. India is currently heading the executive council as the chairman.

It is expected that discussion will be on the security situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban has used violence and it is feared that it could become a terror launch pad and drug smuggling hub, sources indicated.

Anti-terror teams from China, Pakistan, Russia and other Asian countries are participating in the meet from May 16 to 19.

Islamabad’s decision to send a three-member delegation to India assumes importance this time because this is the first such government delegation that will be visiting the country after a new government under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took over last month.

In March, the Director of SCO RATS Mirzaev Ruslan Erkinovich had visited India and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BSF Chief.

The third Regional Security Dialogue (RSD) was held in New Delhi in an expanded format.

The National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.

At the time, the evolving situation in Afghanistan was discussed including its ramifications on regional security.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:59 AM IST