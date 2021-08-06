Scientists from 4 BRICS nations to carry out genomic sequencing

New Delhi

Scientists from India, China, Russia, Brazil will conduct genomic sequencing of Covid, and also study epidemiology and mathematical modelling of the pandemic, a statement said on Friday.

A whole-genome sequencing is required for the identification of genetic mutations and recombinations of the virus, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. Mathematical modelling is required to project its future spread.­

"Keeping this in mind, a research plan has been made by including expertise of scientists and engineers from diverse backgrounds," the statement said.

The study will provide a common platform to share and analyse the data of four different countries and understand the spread routes and transmission dynamics of virus, it added.

A consortium consisting of Ch Sasikala, Professor, Centre for Environment, Institute of Science and Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad; Yuhua Xin, Professorate Senior Engineer Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China; Ivan Sobolev, Senior Researcher, Federal Research Center of Fundamental and Translational Medicine, Timakova, Russia; Dr Marilda Mendonça Siqueira, Respiratory Viruses and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute, Fiocruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will carry out different arms of this BRICS-Multilateral Research and Development Project, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Under this research supported by the DST, the Indian and Brazilian sides will assess the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in environmental samples through metagenome analysis for wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) surveillance, the statement said.