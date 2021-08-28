Schools in Assam not to reopen till November? Here's what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has to say

A fake announcement, purportedly issued from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Twitter account, about postponing the reopening of schools is being circulated.

"This is an announcement that schools are not going to open from September. It is postponed to November as Covid cases in the state are not yet controlled. Further details will be announced," read the fake tweet.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the Assam Police to file an FIR over the fake news.

"A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. @assampolice please file an FIR. #FakeNews," he tweeted.

For the unversed, the Assam government has allowed the colleges and universities in the state to reopen for offline classes from the first week of September. The state government has decided to resume classes for the students of higher secondary to postgraduate level from first week of September. However, the date of resumption is yet to be announced. The government would issue the detailed COVID-19 guidelines on or before August 31, 2021.

The decision regarding the reopening was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Sarma on Thursday, August 26.

"Classes from HS to PG level to start from first week of September, 2021," Sarma tweeted.

"Vaccination camps would be held at the offices of Block Elementary Education Officer, District Elementary Education Officer, Inspector of Schools and all university campuses from August 27, 2021 to September 5, 2021," he added.

"Mandatory first dose vaccination for attending classes and both doses for staying in hostels," he further added.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 06:11 PM IST