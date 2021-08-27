Schools for classes 9-12, colleges to reopen in Delhi from Sept 1

New Delhi

Schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen in the national capital from September 1 following prolonged closure in view of the Covid pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). A panel set up by the DDMA had earlier this week submitted its report recommending phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital.

The decision came following a marked improvement in Covid situation in Delhi.

“In view of decreasing Covid cases, schools are being slowly reopened in Delhi with complete precautions, so that the learning loss for students can be reduced. We have to bring back life on track and take care of studies as well as health of students,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode. “No child will be forced to attend physical classes and there will be no compulsory attendance. Consent of parents will be must for students to attend physical classes,” he said.

While Sisodia said no final decision has been taken regarding junior classes and a call will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes, sources indicated that schools for classes 6 to 8 may reopen from September 8.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:34 PM IST