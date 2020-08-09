School time? Check out Shashi Tharoor's subtle dig at PM Modi's Ayodhya event

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a picture that was circulated widely on social media ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The picture showed Modi holding the hand of a young Ram walking towards a temple.

Now, while taunting PM Modi, Tharoor has shared a new cartoon which shows Lord Rama pulling the ear of a PM Modi and walking him towards a school.

Check out the cartoon here: