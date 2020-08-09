School time? Check out Shashi Tharoor's subtle dig at PM Modi's Ayodhya event

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a picture that was circulated widely on social media ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
The picture showed Modi holding the hand of a young Ram walking towards a temple.
Now, while taunting PM Modi, Tharoor has shared a new cartoon which shows Lord Rama pulling the ear of a PM Modi and walking him towards a school.
Check out the cartoon here:
While many appreciated the cartoon shared by Tharoor many others slammed the leader.
One user commented, "I totally accept BJP mp had posted wrong photo. But @ShashiTharoor ji it wasn't expected from you (sic)."
"A mind blowing Sarcasm indeed," wrote another user (sic).
Earlier, on Thursday, responding to a tweet by BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje who had shared the image of Modi and Ram Lalla, Tharoor posted a short Hindi poem.
The poem can be roughly translated as follows:
"Neither have you learnt love nor did you learn sacrifice
Neither have you learnt compassion nor did you learn devotion
You are happy by showing yourself bigger than Ram
Which part of the 'Sri Ram Charita Manas' have you learnt?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 laid the foundation of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The programme was organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
(With inputs from PTI)