School roof collapses in Andhra Pradesh, students safe

Surampalli: Around 35 students studying in a primary school had a narrow escape after a part of the roof of the institute collapsed in Surampalli village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Monday.
The mishap occurred during school hours, at around 2 pm, according to the police.The roof collapsed as the building was in a dilapidated condition. No injuries were reported in the incident.
