SC to consider hearing plea against bail granted to Swami Chinmayanand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would consider hearing next week a plea against the bail granted to former BJP lawmaker Swami Chinmayanand by the Allahabad High Court in a rape case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that the plea challenged the Allahabad HC order granting bail to Chinmayanand earlier this month.

The bench said it may consider listing the plea of the victim next week.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman who has alleged rape by him studied, was arrested on September 20 last year.