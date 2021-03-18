SC sets aside Rakhi conditionality in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Madhya Pradesh High Court's order granting bail to a man accused in a molestation case on the condition that he would tie 'Rakhi' to the victim.

As per the conditionality, the accused was asked to visit the complainant with a box of sweets and request her to tie him a rakhi with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability. The court had also asked the accused to pay ₹11,000 to the complainant as money that a brother offers to a sister during Rakhi celebrations. The court had further asked the accused to visit the complainant with his wife.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar issued a slew of directions, which included training modules for sensitization of judges and emphasized that judges should avoid any kind of stereotyping.

The Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal had also opposed the bail condition.