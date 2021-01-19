SC seeks report on Yamuna pollution

SC wants speedy trial of cheque bounce cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response within four weeks from the registrars general of the High Courts and the Directors General of Police (DGPs) in a suo motu case it had registered for speedy trial of the cheque bounce cases.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said: "Having regard to the importance of the matter for the administration of justice of various States, we are of the view that High Courts through their registrar general and states/UT through their DGPs shall submit a response within four weeks."

VIRTUAL HEARING to continue: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on Wednesday a petition filed by two groups of five lady advocates and four other advocates to allow virtual hearing through video conferencing in Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts in the national capital, though initially it wanted the group to go before he High Court.

Kashmiri Pandits to move SC: Seeking justice for the Kashmiri Pandits community, Roots in Kashmir, an organisation representing the displaced Pandits, will move the Supreme Court next week seeking a probe into a genocide 32 years ago in which hundreds of were killed as part of ethnic cleansing in the Kashmir Valley.

HC seeks response: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the central and Delhi govts on a plea for hike in compensation to victims of riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020. Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Centre and AAP govt to file their responses within four weeks on a petition by the riot victims to demand that interim relief to them be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.