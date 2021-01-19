SC seeks report on Yamuna pollution

NEW DELHI
Concerned over pollution in the Yamuna river in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed committee for river monitoring to submit its recommendations to improve the quality of the river water and the extend to which they have been implemented.
Posting the hearing after two weeks, a Bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde also made the committee a party in the suo motu case initiated by the court on its own on the "remediation of polluted rivers."
Senior advovate Meenakshi Arora, who is an amicus curiae to assist the top court in the case, said former Chief Secretary of Delhi and expert member of NGT was part of a committee formed by NGT in 2018 to look at the pollution of the river yamuna. She urged the court to call for the committee's report.
SC wants speedy trial of cheque bounce cases
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response within four weeks from the registrars general of the High Courts and the Directors General of Police (DGPs) in a suo motu case it had registered for speedy trial of the cheque bounce cases.
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said: "Having regard to the importance of the matter for the administration of justice of various States, we are of the view that High Courts through their registrar general and states/UT through their DGPs shall submit a response within four weeks."
VIRTUAL HEARING to continue: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on Wednesday a petition filed by two groups of five lady advocates and four other advocates to allow virtual hearing through video conferencing in Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts in the national capital, though initially it wanted the group to go before he High Court.
Kashmiri Pandits to move SC: Seeking justice for the Kashmiri Pandits community, Roots in Kashmir, an organisation representing the displaced Pandits, will move the Supreme Court next week seeking a probe into a genocide 32 years ago in which hundreds of were killed as part of ethnic cleansing in the Kashmir Valley.
HC seeks response: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the central and Delhi govts on a plea for hike in compensation to victims of riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020. Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Centre and AAP govt to file their responses within four weeks on a petition by the riot victims to demand that interim relief to them be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.