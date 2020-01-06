SC seeks explanation from Assam govt on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.

"He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this. Whatever you want. He should not be saying all this," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the attention to the alleged statement made by the state NRC coordinator. The bench was hearing the petition which also sought removal of the state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma.