SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the Karnataka High Court order of May 5 is well-calibrated, deliberated, and judicious exercise of power.

"It is a well-calibrated, well-considered judicial exercise by the High Court", Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, reported Live Law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that his objection was in connection with the High Court interfering in the Centre's oxygen allocation plan amid the ongoing crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court emphasized that it wants to avoid "grave injustice" to the people. The Centre claimed that if the High Courts started giving directions for oxygen supply, it would become unworkable.

The top court said it is conscious of the difficulty faced by Centre, but the court would also have to think about what will happen if the requirement of oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients in a state is not met.