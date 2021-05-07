'700 MT oxygen must be given to Delhi hospitals': SC tells Centre to 'comply with directions' amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Central government has to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi everyday till further orders.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of liquid medical oxygen to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.

"Every single day, 700 MT oxygen must be given to Delhi hospitals. We need business and until that order is modified, please comply with our directions," Justice Chandrachud said.