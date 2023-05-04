SC quashes petition challenging DMK MP Kanimozhi's election from Thoothukudi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi seat in Tamil Nadu in 2019.
She had challenged a Madras High Court order that refused to dismiss the petition against her.
"The election petition is dismissed. Appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said.
Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)