SC allows Sterlite to reopen Thoothukudi plant 5 years after protest

PTI

According to a regulatort filing, Sterlite's Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, closed since 2018 following protests against environmental violations by it, can now be reopened after the Supreme Court's nod.

After hearing an appeal filed by the company against Madras High Court's order upholding the facility's closure, the Supreme Court allowed it to carry out activities there.

The plant had been closed down after police firing on local protesters killed 13 people and injured more than 100. Shutting down the unit had cost the economy more than Rs 14,000 crore according to a June 2022 study.