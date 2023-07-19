SC Grants Regular Bail To Teesta Setalvad In Post Godhra-Riots Case; Directs Her To Refrain From Influencing Witnesses

Activist Teesta Setalvad | FPJ Photo

Teesta Setalvad, an activist booked in the post-Godhra riots case, was granted regular bail by the Supreme Court. The apex court said that charge sheet has been filed in case against Teesta Setalvad and no custodial interrogation necessary. The Supreme Court directed that Setalvad should refrain from attempting to influence the witnesses in the case and maintain distance from them.

The Supreme Court invalidated the Gujarat High Court's order, which denied Setalvad regular bail and mandated her immediate surrender.

The Supreme Court overturned the Gujarat High Court's July 1 order, which had instructed activist Teesta Setalvad to surrender in the case related to the post-Godhra riots.

The top court also granted the Gujarat Police liberty to directly move apex court if attempt is made to influence witnesses in case against Teesta Setalvad.

Case against Setalvad filed on June 24

The case against Setalvad and two others was registered days after the June 24 verdict of the apex court in the Zakia Jafri case.

While dismissing the petition filed by Zakia Jafri whose husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots, the SC had observed that "it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge."

All those involved in such abuse of process "need to be in the dock and proceed in accordance with law," the supreme court had said.

2002 Gujarat Riots

The 2002 Gujarat riots were triggered by the torching of a coach of Sabarmati Express by a mob near Godhra station on February 27 that year. Fifty-nine passengers, mostly Hindu Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya, were charred to death in the incident.

Charges against Teesta Setalvad

Setalvad and two others have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 468, 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

