Supreme Court (SC) extends stay on Allahabad HC order appointing Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute to continue till the next date of hearing.

SC adjourns hearing on matter relating to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute for April. SC also directs parties concerned will complete pleadings and file written submissions.

