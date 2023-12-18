UP: Allahabad High Court Adjourns Shahi Eidgah Survey Hearing To January 21

Mathura's Shahi Eidgah in 1949 | Photo: Wikipedia

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on holding a survey at the Shahi Eidgah of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Shahi Eidgah is adjacent to Krishna Janambhoomi temple complex in Mathura.

Earlier last week while hearing the petition filed by the Hindu party regarding the Shahi Eidgah adjacent to Krishna Janambhoomi temple in Mathura, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain of Allahabad High Court had allowed the appointment of an advocate commissioner for the survey. The court was to decide the modalities of the survey on Monday.

HC hearing adjourned to January 21

However, on Monday the hearing was adjourned on the request of the Muslim side which said that a special leave petition has been filed by them before the Supreme Court against the survey by an advocate commissioner and the apex court would hear the case on January 9. Though the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order of primary survey.

It may be mentioned that Hindu side in its petition had claimed that the Shahi Eidgah has artefacts suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once. The petitioner had stated in the application that the Eidgah was built on temple land during the tenure of Aurangzeb. A total of nine cases related to Shahi Eidgah and Krishna Janambhoomi were filed in Mathura district court. In May this year the Allahabad High Court had transferred all the case spending in Mathura court to itself.