 Shahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Shahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

A new plea has been filed in a court here seeking directions to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust to put up a notice board at the temple here saying that the present sanctum sanctorum is "not the real birthplace" of Lord Krishna.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Shahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple |

Mathura, January 24: A new plea has been filed in a court here seeking directions to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust to put up a notice board at the temple here saying that the present sanctum sanctorum is "not the real birthplace" of Lord Krishna. The suit has been filed by Delhi-based advocate PV Raghunandan in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anupama Singh.

The case has been accepted for hearing

Plaintiff's advocate Pankaj Joshi told the media that the case has been accepted for hearing, but no date fixed in this regard. In the plea, the plaintiff has claimed that the "original" sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Keshavdev temple was demolished by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed at that place.

It should be clearly told to the devotees

Therefore, it should be clearly told to the devotees visiting the present sanctum sanctorum of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple that the place is not the "actual" sanctum sanctorum by erecting a notice board, the petition said.

Read Also
Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Big Win For Hindu Side As Allahabad HC Gives Nod To Court Commission...
article-image

The plea has sought from the court to pass an order to put up a notice board

Joshi said that the plea has sought from the court to pass an order to put up a notice board in this regard. The Uttar Pradesh government, Mathura municipal corporation, and State Archaeology Department, among others, have been made defendants in the case, Joshi said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Accident VIDEO: 4 Killed As 3 Trucks & Car Collide On Highway In Dharmapuri; Truck Falls...

Tamil Nadu Accident VIDEO: 4 Killed As 3 Trucks & Car Collide On Highway In Dharmapuri; Truck Falls...

Shahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Shahi Idgah Row: Fresh Plea In Mathura Court Over Sanctum Sanctorum Of Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: French President & Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron To Arrive In Jaipur...

Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: French President & Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron To Arrive In Jaipur...

'No Truck With Congress, AAP To Go Solo In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

'No Truck With Congress, AAP To Go Solo In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

Karnataka HC Chief Justice Prasanna Varale Becomes 3rd Sitting Dalit Judge In Supreme Court

Karnataka HC Chief Justice Prasanna Varale Becomes 3rd Sitting Dalit Judge In Supreme Court