SC disposes of 10 Gujarat 2002 petitions in one fell swoop | PTI

In one fell stroke, the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of as many as 10 petitions, including those filed by the National Human Rights Commission, seeking proper investigation into the 2002 cases of Gujarat communal violence that left more than 1,100 people, mostly Muslims, dead.

There are a variety of cases, including transfer petitions filed by NHRC, special leave petitions of riot victims and the writ petition filed by NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace in 2003-2004, seeking transfer of investigation from Gujarat police to CBI in shocking cases of mass violence after the Godhra train burning incident.

An apex court bench comprising new Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justice S Ravindra and Justice JB Pardiwala found the petitions infructuous and disposed of them in one go.

The bench observed that the Supreme Court had constituted a Special Investigating Team for the investigation and prosecution of nine cases related to riots and that the trial in eight of them was already complete.

The apex court, led by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the SIT, informed the apex court that trial in one case relating to violence in the Naroda Gam area in Ahmedabad was pending and at the final arguments stage. In the rest of the cases, the trials had concluded and they were at the appellate stage either before the High Court or the Supreme Court.

The bench took note that Advocates Aparna Bhat, Ejaz Maqbool, and Amit Sharma, appearing for the petitioners, had accepted the statement of the SIT.



"Since all matters have now become infructuous, this court is of the view that this court need not entertain these petitions any longer. "The matters are therefore disposed of as being infructuous," the Supreme Court order stated.

The court ordered that, "It is, however, directed that the trial with respect to Naroda Gam be taken into conclusion in accordance with law and to that extent the Special Investigating Team appointed by this court be certainly entitled to take appropriate steps in accordance with law."

Aparna Bhat drew the court's attention to the plea made by social activist Teesta Setalvad, whose NGO Citizens for Peace and Justice had moved applications in the Supreme Court for proper investigation in riot cases, seeking protection was pending. To this, the SIT’s counsel submitted that she could not get instructions from Setalvad as she was presently under custody in a fresh case lodged against her by the Gujarat Police.

The bench allowed Setalvad to make an application before the authority concerned for relief. "As for the protection prayed for by Ms Setalvad, she is free to make an appropriate prayer and file an application with the appropriate authority.""As and when such an application is made, it shall be dealt with in accordance with the law," the apex court stated.

With this, the Supreme Court disposed of the cases.