SC asks Param Bir Singh to move Bombay HC for CBI probe into 'very serious' allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh has been in the eye of a political and administrative storm recently. In a letter that continues to make waves, the official had accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. Soon after this, he filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the same. In his plea, Singh has also challenged his transfer order.

The apex court however refused to entertain the matter, asking the former top cop to approach the Bombay High Court over the same. While noting that the allegations levelled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner against the Maharashtra Home Minister are very serious, the Supreme Court wondered why Singh had not approached the HC. It also noted that the applicant had not made Deshmukh a party in the petition against him.

Reacting to the same, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who is appearing for Param Bir Singh said that they would approach High Court on Wednesday afternoon. He urged the SC to direct the HC to take up the matter on the morrow.

