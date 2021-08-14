'Satyameva Jayate': Congress as Twitter unblocks its account; Rahul Gandhi and other leaders' handles unlocked too

New Delhi: "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth prevails) was the first comment of the Congress on Twitter at 11.30 AM on Saturday, immediately after its twitter account was unlocked after remaining shut for three days since August 11.

Twitter also unlocked the accounts of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, which were locked on August 6, as also those of some two dozen other party leaders on him posting his photograph with the family of a 9-year Dalit girl raped, killed and burnt in Delhi early this month.

Twitter had suspended the account of Rahul and then those of others who retweeted his tweet, saying it was deemed to be a violation of its rules. On Saturday, it gave no reason for the unlocking that came within hours of transfer of its India head Manish Maheshwari to the United States after an FIR was registered against him in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to the video of an alleged hate crime.

Only on Friday, Rahul had came out with a strong outburst, accusing Twitter, a US company, of "interfering in the national political process," regretting that it was not a neutral and objective social media platform as it was "beholden to the government" to black out the Congress, the main opposition party in India.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said, “As part of the appeal process, Rahul Gandhi has submitted a copy of the formal consent letter to use the referenced image via our India Grievance Channel.” The US based company spokesperson said, “we have followed the necessary due diligence process to review the appeal in order to protect the safety and privacy of the affected individuals."

“We have updated our enforcement action based on the consent provided by the people depicted in the image. The Tweet is now withheld in India and the account access has been restored,” the spokesperson said.

“As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in accordance with valid legal provisions under the Indian law(s). The withholding actions are limited to the specific jurisdiction or country where the content is determined to be unlawful and remains available elsewhere. Details of the withheld content is published on Lumen notice,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ NCPCR issues notice to Instagram to take action against Rahul Gandhi for sharing rape victim's...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:52 PM IST