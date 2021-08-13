NCPCR issues notice to Instagram to take action against Rahul Gandhi for sharing rape victim's details

After getting Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account locked, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to another social media giant, Facebook, to take action against him for violating the POCSO Act by posting his videos with parents of a 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and killed in Delhi on Instagram, the platform Facebook owns.



Rahul is in trouble since disclosure of the identity of a minor girl victim's family is as good as identifying the girl, which is prohibited under POCSO, said NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary in a letter to micro-blogger Facebook on August 10.



The child rights body has cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Nipun Saxena vs Govt of India (2019) to suggest that the apex court has issued specific guidelines regarding not disclosing the victims’ details even after their death.





Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:18 PM IST