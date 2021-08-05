'Bad experiences in the past': Neha Kakkar unfollows 'quite a few people' on Instagram

Singer Neha Kakkar on Wednesday said that she has unfollowed 'quite a few people' on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Neha apologized and said that she will follow only those those whom she knows personally, meet regularly and work with.

The singer also disclosed that she took this decision due to some bad experiences in the past.

"Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with," Neha wrote.

"Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful (sic)," she added.