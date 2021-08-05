'Bad experiences in the past': Neha Kakkar unfollows 'quite a few people' on Instagram

Singer Neha Kakkar on Wednesday said that she has unfollowed 'quite a few people' on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram story, Neha apologized and said that she will follow only those those whom she knows personally, meet regularly and work with.
The singer also disclosed that she took this decision due to some bad experiences in the past.
"Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with," Neha wrote.
"Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful (sic)," she added.
Earlier this month, Neha became the 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram. She enjoys over 60 million followers on the social media platform.
Neha Kakkar regularly shares pictures and videos on Instagram giving fans glimpses of her personal as well as professional life.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Kakkar’s song '2 Phone' was released recently. It features Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Her other song, 'Marjaneya', featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla released in March, which became a huge success.
Neha, who is one of the judges on 'Indian Idol 12', has been missing from the singing reality show since April. Her sister Sonu Kakkar is seen in her place alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.
Reportedly, Neha will not be a part of the grand finale of the show as well which is slated to premiere on August 15.
