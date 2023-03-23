'Sarus crane is missing': Akhilesh Yadav slams govt 'negligence towards state bird of UP'

The famous sarus crane which befriended YouTuber Arif Khan Gurjar has gone missing from the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav revealed on Thursday.

The bird was taken away from the home of Gurjar in Amethi and released in the Rae Bareilly sanctuary. But the crane has allegedly gone missing from there and Akhilesh therefore, targeted his guns at the ruling BJP government over their negligence in the matter.

"The famous crane, which was forcibly taken away from Amethi by the UP Forest Department and released in the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareilly, is now missing. Such government negligence towards the state bird of UP is a serious matter.

"The BJP government should immediately find the crane, otherwise the bird lovers of the whole world will agitate. Shameful!" Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Heartwarming story of Arif Khan Gurjar and sarus crane

Gurjar had rescued the bird last year after finding it about a year back in his fields, lying unconscious with a bleeding leg.

The crane that lived with Gurjar in Mandkha village, accompanied him to his fields and was accepted "like a family member" was on Tuesday taken away by forest department officials.

It was shifted to the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli so that it could live in its "natural environment", an official said.

Gurjar even asked his subscribers to comment if the officials did a good thing "separating" them.

A day after the breakup, Gurjar appeared in Lucknow at a press conference by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who asked indirectly if any official had the courage to take away the peacocks at the prime minister's residence.

