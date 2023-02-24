Uttar Pradesh: The story behind viral video of a crane flying next to a biker will melt your heart

What's the cutest thing on the internet today? A video that captures the adorable bond between a biker, who reportedly saved the life of an injured crane, and the bird. In the video which is now viral on social media, we can see a bird flying by the side of the human probably to thank him in its way.

Watch video:

अजब-गजब; इंसान-पक्षी की दोस्तीः



अमेठी के गौरीगंज के जामो ब्लाक क्षेत्र अंतर्गत गांव मंडखा मजरे औरंगाबाद का मामला है. जहां मोहम्मद आरिफ और एक सारस की जोड़ी जय-वीरू के तौर पर चर्चित है. एक वर्ष पहले खेतों में यह पक्षी घायल अवस्था में मिला पैर टूटा हुआ था. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/CUeGA1092x — gyanendra shukla (@gyanu999) February 21, 2023

A tweet following this video narrated the story of why the bird could have decided to be the travel partner of the biker identified as Mohammed Arif, resident of a village in UP's Amethi.

A year in the past, Arif found the bird in his farm when it was in an injured state and he took to care of it. After recovery, the bird chose to stay with him instead of flying back into the woods, Arif can be heard saying in a video.

"I found this bird in a farm and brought it home for medication. I thought it will go away later but it got so attached to me that it follows me where I go on a bike. It keeps pace with my bike for 25-30 kms. When I come back from work in the evening, it shows its happiness by flying around me and playing with me & tried to poke me out of love. Its friends come to take him along but it shows fear & hides behind the veranda. It also follows my friends at times but when they go back home, it also goes back to my home."

Arif said the bird does not share a good relationship with his family members and tries to bite them. " The bird only believes in me and maybe I got it treated so by god's grace it wants to be around me only always."

The duo is seen as Jai-Veeru in the Amethi village.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)