Can a wedding card be a bird's nest too? Check out this viral invite to find out

It isn't just Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are soon to tie the knot, looks like its the wedding season with several flaunting their expensive lehengas to getting tired over the attire and heavy makeup by the end of the day.

Talking a look at the big fat Indian weddings, the festive isn't a one day thing. From matching horoscopes to fixing the muhrat to send wedding invites to the dear members. Also, not to forget on the food arrangements with gala treat of deserts, main course and beverages.

The wedding card - this is hitting the internet nowadays. Few days ago we saw a lawyer's Constitution-themed wedding invite surface across social media, and now comes another wedding invite getting lot of attention by netizens.

Shivabhai Ravjibhai Gohil hailing from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district got to design a unique wedding invitation for son's special day. Not just unique but equally sustainable. According to The Better India, 'Gohil came up with the magnificent idea of getting an invitation card printed that can be later reused as homes for sparrows and other similarly small birds.

Take a look a the stylized wedding invite, here:

The husband to be Jayesh wanted to re-use his wedding cards, according to his dad's quote in The Better India, instead of being tossed away as junk, the cards can be used effectively. Jayesh aimed to incorporate this very simplicity and sustainability in both his as well as his sister’s wedding cards. He sought help from a printing press named Rajkot Quick Graphik to design the cards.

'Shivabhai and his family are seen to stay as close to nature and have fell in love with it. And as several birds flock to their new homemade out of invitation cards, Shivabhai cherishes the memories his son’s unique idea will create,' the report further reads.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:18 PM IST