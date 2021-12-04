WATCH: This bride just wants just one thing before her phere... her 'night suit'; viral video crosses 1.3 million views

Wedding day is a crucial day in every one's life, which keeps one so involved and excited that the persons could be exhausted by the end of day.

Its a bit more tiresome for a bride to carry herself in that heavily embroidered lehenga throughout the festive. The day starts early as the couple has to groom and gear for all the participation needed in numerous rituals.

Here comes a video of the bride Parul dressed up in her wedding attire and heavily decked up, who expresses her only want to be getting into a comfortable wear at the earliest. In the now viral video we she the bride being asked for what she wants, to which she replies dull and done, 'night suit'.

Take a look at the video, right here:

By the time the brides relaxes for a while on a sofa having done with pre-wedding rituals, waiting for the muhurat of pheras, she is caught on camera for her exhausted looks. All she wants is to get rid of their wedding outfits and change into their comfortable pyjamas or a easy go night suit.

To this, in the video, we hear that she is yet left to go for some photoshoots thus having that next rather than being made available a night suit.

When Parul is told that she has to pose for a couple photoshoot, she says, "Bas night suit hi chahiye (I just want night suit)."

Having seen this video, a user commented 'This is so meee...' while other wrote 'Can understand the bride's pain' The video has got over 1.3 Million viewers and is still counting with about 38,952 likes.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:43 PM IST