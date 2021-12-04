IndianNavyDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes to the heroes of the sea

Every year on December 4, Indian Navy Day is observed to honour and celebrate the Indian Navy's role and accomplishments. The day also commemorates the commencement of Operation Trident.

Naval officials have planned a number of events to commemorate this significant day, and every year a theme is presented to commemorate Navy Day.

This year, the Indian Navy will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war by naming the day 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

The East India Company formed the Indian Navy in 1612.

After independence, it was renamed the Royal India Navy, and in 1950, it was renamed the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy is the naval arm of the Indian Armed Forces, and its Commander-in-Chief is the President of India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha Emperor, is regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is considered the Father of the Indian Navy.



After the war against Pakistan, the whole country rejoiced the success of the Indian Navy. To mark the significance of this day, several educational institutes and other organizations across the country conduct Marathons, Quiz Competition, Air displays and tattoo ceremonies take place on this day.

Internet users have also taken to Twitter to remember the day by sharing quotes and messages. Have a look:

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:23 AM IST