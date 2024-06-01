'Sarkari & Narendra Modi's Exit Polls': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate On News Channels Predicting BJP Led NDA Majority In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate lashed out at the exit polls | X

Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 came to an end on Saturday, June 1 as polling concluded for phase 7 in general elections. With the final phase of polling ending, the exit polls took over as private news channels came in with their numbers. Majority of the exit polls predicted the BJP led NDA getting a comfortable majority. However, Congress went all out against the exit polls and the party's social media head Supriya Shrinate called the exit polls as "Sarkari polls" and "Narendra Modi's polls".

'These Are Sarkari Exit Polls, Narendra Modi's Exit Polls'

Supriya Shrinate said that Congress had done its own 'exit polls' or survey and claimed that the party would be winning 295 seats along with the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Coming down heavily on the exit polls predicting a BJP led NDA majority, the Congress leader said that the polls were "government sponsored".

"There is a common thing that is visible in all the mainstream media, all started exit poll from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and then Karnataka and Telangana on 4th June, results will come anyway, right now it is the question of TRP," said Bhupesh Baghel to the ANI.

Not only Supriya Shrinate, but Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also lashed out at the exit polls on ABP channel.

The Congress on Friday had announced that its spokespersons would not be participating in the exit poll debates. However, on Saturday, after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a press briefing claimed that Congress led INDIA bloc would be winning 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress announced that its spokespersons would be taking part in the exit polls on different channels.