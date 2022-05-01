Sardar Vallabhbhai's statue at Sanatan Mandir will become symbol of relation between India and Canada: PM Modi

Sardar Vallabhbhai's statue at Sanatan Mandir will not only strengthen our cultural values but also become a symbol of relation between the 2 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel is being unveiled at Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.

Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC) is a temple and a cultural centre serving the Hindu Community of the Greater Toronto Area. The SMCC Project was initiated by the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto in 1985 to help, promote and preserve Gujarati and culture, according to SMCC's website.

"An Indian may live anywhere in the world for generations but his Indianness and devotion to India don't decrease even a little," the PM added.

It happens as India is a great tradition, ideological establishment, a stream of culture, besides being a country. It is a supreme thought that speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It doesn't dream of its upliftment at the cost of others' loss. It prays for welfare of entire world:PM pic.twitter.com/cAQo1hny1o — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

"Democratic values and sense of duty carried by his ancestors from India live in a corner of his heart," Modi added.

PM Modi further said, "It happens as India is a great tradition, ideological establishment, a stream of culture, besides being a country."

"It is a supreme thought that speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it doesn't dream of its upliftment at the cost of others' loss and it prays for welfare of entire world," added Narendra Modi.

Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.

"At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," Modi had tweeted earlier in the day.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:26 PM IST