Sanjivani Credit Co-operative scam: Rajasthan CM assures strict action against fraud societies

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Facing a defamation case on the alleged involvement of central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat in the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to take strict action against the fraud credit co-op societies under The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Act (Buds Act).

Gehlot said the government will take strict action against societies that dupe the people of their hard-earned money. “Such societies, including Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society, will be punished, irrespective of the influence they have,” Gehlot told a meeting on Saturday night.

Over 1 lakh complaints against fraud societies

The officials informed the meeting that more than 1.12 lakh complaints have been received against the societies that looted the common man. The Enforcement Directorate has several times been asked to act against such firms. Recently, responding in the Lok Sabha, a list of other societies, including Sanjivani, was tabled by the Centre, in which the appointment of a liquidator was mentioned. Despite this, no action was taken.

Read Also Jats in Rajasthan demand CM Ashok Gehlot's post for the community

Gehlot directed the officers of the cooperative department, police department and SOG to coordinate and take prompt legal action on the complaints. He asked the chief secretary to hold a meeting with all concerned officers, including district collectors, superintendents of police and registrars to act tough.

Gajendra vs Gehlot

Notably, Union Minister for Jalshakti Gajendra Singh Shekhwat recently filed a defamation case against Gehlot in Delhi, accusing him of making baseless allegations against him about his involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam.

Then, Gehlot met the victims in Jaipur and shared their videos on Twitter, stating the government would not spare the guilty.