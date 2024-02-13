Sandeshkhali Violence: Calcutta High Court Lifts Section 144, Says 'Can Deploy Extra Police Force'

Calcutta High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court sets aside Section 144 CrPc from Sandeshkhali in North 24 parganas. According to High Court sources, following a petition of by two residents of Sandeshkhali urging court’s intervention for lifting the prohibitory orders in the area, Justice Jay Sengupta of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had set aside section 144 of CrPc stating that the manner by which it was imposed by the district administration was not right.

Petitioner’s counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya in the court had mentioned that the Section 144 was not there in the area before but was forcibly imposed to stop people from protesting. Opposing the lift, the state prayed to check whether there is any ground for such protests. According to a lawyer, suspension of internet services was also lifted in that area.

Deploy Extra Police If Necessary, Says HC

“If necessary extra police force can be deployed or paramilitary forces can be deployed to tackle the situation,” said the High Court sources, quoting Justice Sengupta. Meanwhile, a 10 members committee comprising women IPS officers visits Sandeshkhali to talk to the alleged victims.

According to Soma Das Mitra, DIG, CID they have got four complaints in writing on Tuesday from the alleged victims. “What we heard was that mostly the women were threatened. Some said about exploitation. We are here to hear from people about their grievances,” said Mitra. An alleged victim was heard saying that she and her known women had spoken about the reality to the 10 members committee.