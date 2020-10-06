Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh grilled by ED for 6 hours

Bengaluru

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the controversial son of CPM Kerala general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Tuesday grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their office here in Bengaluru for more than six hours over his relations with Mohammed Anoop, one of the main accused in the drugs racket case that rocked the IT city a month ago.

After the hours-long gruelling, Bineesh reportedly felt uneasy and had to take rest at the ED office before he was whisked away by his lawyer.

Bineesh looked nervous and was uneasy as he entered the ED office accompanied by a few close friends. He reportedly told the ED he had indeed given money to Anoop for his hotel venture, but pleaded innocence about the drugs angle.

He reportedly told officials he was unaware that Anoop was into drugs dealings.

The ED told Bineesh they would examine his statements in detail and may summon him again.

Sources said Bineesh spoke several times with Anoop. Call records with the ED show the two got in touch 78 times between May 31 and August 19.

Anoop was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with 250 MDMA pills in his possession on August 21 from his apartment in Bengaluru.

Anoop had told the investigators earlier Bineesh had loaned him Rs50 lakh to start a restaurant in the city.