'Sanatan Virodhi Naare Nahi Laga Sakta': Congress Spokersperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party

Gourav Vallabh, the National spokesperson of the Congress party, announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

In a social media post announcing his resignation, Gourav Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the functioning of the party.

In a post on X, Gaurav wrote, "The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party."

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

(More details awaited)