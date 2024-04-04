 'Sanatan Virodhi Naare Nahi Laga Sakta': Congress Spokersperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party
Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
article-image

Gourav Vallabh, the National spokesperson of the Congress party, announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

In a social media post announcing his resignation, Gourav Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the functioning of the party.

In a post on X, Gaurav wrote, "The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party."

(More details awaited)

