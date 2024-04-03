Netizens Troll Boxer Vijender Singh After He Leaves Congress To Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Boxer Vijender Singh left Congress and joined BJP at its headquarters in the presence of various BJP leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He joined the Congress party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which have evoked sharp reactions on social media platforms.

Vijender Singh joined the BJP

After joining the BJP, Vijender Singh said, "I have joined the party to be a part of development. Earlier, I was in Congress. But now I want development to happen in the nation, which is possible only under the rule of the BJP. I'll say what is wrong is wrong."

"Congress has been lacking efforts and now that I am in BJP, I don't want to comment on anything about Congress."

Netizens Reactions

As soon as Vijender's pictures and video surfaced on social media platforms, netizens flooded the social media with reactions. Many users are criticising him for quitting the Congress party and joining the BJP. Some users said he joined the party when the Loksabha elections were approaching.

Harsh Tiwari wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today Boxer Vijendra has joined BJP, Tomorrow Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam will also join BJP. He had lost the last Lok Sabha Election from Mumbai and this time his seat has gone to the UBT faction. Nirupam was once considered close to Rahul Gandhi."

Sunanda Roy said, "Boxer #VijenderSingh just read my mind. I was talking about almost the same thing with my dada on WhatsApp at 4:05 p.m. today. I found this video just now, almost after 40 minutes. Or maybe I saw this coming. Maybe he read Rahul Gandhi's mind, too. Well done."

One user, Byomkesh, shared a humorous political meme on X. The meme, which initially depicted support for Congress, humorously revealed a shift in support towards the BJP in the end, adding a light-hearted touch to the political discourse.

Ashish on X wrote "Reporter - Kal Tak toh aap RG ke sath the, RG ka video repost Kr rhe the, Suddenly, what happened was that Vijender Singh-Haan's video repost karne ke baad main so gaya aur subah utha toh laga BJP join kar leni chahiye."